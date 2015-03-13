Internships: A mixed blessing for young Europeans

An internship can be a great opportunity to enter the European job market, but it can also turn out to be an unpaid, menial work.

Tinkara Oblak from Slovenia has had both experiences in Brussels.

She had one internship in the European Parliament, where she worked for Slovenian MEP Milan Zver.

“I learned a lot”, she told this website. Oblak did translation work, prepared outlines for the plenary session, and was given time to attend committee meetings she was interested in.