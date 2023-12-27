Ad
euobserver
In Europe, the frequency, intensity, and geographic range of West Nile virus outbreaks have increased over the past decade. (Photo: CDC Global)

Is EU health policy adapting to the climate crisis?

Health in a post-pandemic EU
Health & Society
by Charles Ebikeme, London,

As if the increased severity of fires, floods, droughts and heatwaves wasn't enough to worry about, the climate crisis is also affecting the prevalence of certain infectious diseases which were previously limited to warmer climates — but is EU public health policy adapting well enough to this new reality?

In 2009, the European Commission outlined actions needed to strengthen the European Union's resilience to the impacts of a changing climate, specifically on the surveillance of health ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health in a post-pandemic EUHealth & Society

Author Bio

Dr. Charles Ebikeme is a science writer based in London. He holds a PhD in Parasitology and has worked across science and policy.

Related articles

How genetic testing, new tech help in rare disease diagnoses
Concerns remain over successful 'cure' for obesity
ECDC chief Andrea Ammon: 'It's not just about slogans'
In Europe, the frequency, intensity, and geographic range of West Nile virus outbreaks have increased over the past decade. (Photo: CDC Global)

Tags

Health in a post-pandemic EUHealth & Society

Author Bio

Dr. Charles Ebikeme is a science writer based in London. He holds a PhD in Parasitology and has worked across science and policy.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections