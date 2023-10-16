Ad
euobserver
The Niger capital, Niamey. The median age in the country, now under military rule after the July coup, is 15 (Photo: Jean Rebiffe)

Can Europe still contribute to peace in Niger?

Africa
Opinion
by Eoin O'Leary and Beatrice Abouya, Brussels/Abidjan,

The withdrawal of French forces from Niger is officially underway, just weeks after French president Emmanuel Macron's announcement of a full withdrawal by year's end.

The decision comes in the wake of the military takeover on 26 July, which saw the removal of president Mohamed Bazoum. This appears to be a significant setback, despite the local population...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
AfricaOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Eoin O'Leary is policy officer for European Affairs at Search for Common Ground, a global peace-building NGO working in 33 countries. Beatrice Abouya is regional director there for West Africa.

Related articles

EU flights disrupted as Niger closes sky
Macron pledges troops in Niger after Mali exodus
Russian flags waved as putsch topples Niger leader
EU's migration plans in Niger in balance after coup
The Niger capital, Niamey. The median age in the country, now under military rule after the July coup, is 15 (Photo: Jean Rebiffe)

Tags

AfricaOpinion

Author Bio

Eoin O'Leary is policy officer for European Affairs at Search for Common Ground, a global peace-building NGO working in 33 countries. Beatrice Abouya is regional director there for West Africa.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections