Can Europe still contribute to peace in Niger?

The withdrawal of French forces from Niger is officially underway, just weeks after French president Emmanuel Macron's announcement of a full withdrawal by year's end.
The decision comes in the wake of the military takeover on 26 July, which saw the removal of president Mohamed Bazoum. This appears to be a significant setback, despite the local population...
Eoin O'Leary is policy officer for European Affairs at Search for Common Ground, a global peace-building NGO working in 33 countries. Beatrice Abouya is regional director there for West Africa.
