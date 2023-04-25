Ad
It is not at all certain that Stockholm's attempts to accommodate Turkey without compromising the Swedish constitutional order, will sway Ankara to help finalise Sweden's Nato accession (Photo: LoicDivad)

Why Sweden's Nato accession is still on hold

by Kjell Engelbrekt and Michael Sahlin, Stockholm,

Many missed the Kremlin's overt threats in mid-December 2021 against Sweden and Finland.

The two nonaligned countries sit between the Russian Federation and the three original Nordic members of the Nato Alliance — Norway, Denmark and Iceland.

But the impact these threats had on Stockholm and Helsinki's perception of their geostrategic situation, and on several alliance members, should not be underestimated.

By insisting that Sweden and Finland must never join the allianc...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Kjell Engelbrekt is a member of the Royal Swedish Academy of War Sciences and dean at the Swedish Defense University. \nMichael Sahlin is a member of the Royal Swedish Academy of War Sciences and former Swedish ambassador to Turkey.

