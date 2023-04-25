Why Sweden's Nato accession is still on hold

Many missed the Kremlin's overt threats in mid-December 2021 against Sweden and Finland.

The two nonaligned countries sit between the Russian Federation and the three original Nordic members of the Nato Alliance — Norway, Denmark and Iceland.

But the impact these threats had on Stockholm and Helsinki's perception of their geostrategic situation, and on several alliance members, should not be underestimated.

By insisting that Sweden and Finland must never join the allianc...