euobserver
Stef Blok, formerly a Dutch foreign minister, was one of the lead authors of the audit (Photo: UN Photo / Violaine Martin)

EU falling short on recognition of professional qualifications, auditors find

Health & Society
by Piet Ruig, Brussels,

The freedom of movement of EU citizens is being hampered by the inadequate recognition of their professional qualifications, the European Court of Auditors (ECA) argued in a report published on Monday (1 July)

