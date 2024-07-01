EU falling short on recognition of professional qualifications, auditors find

The freedom of movement of EU citizens is being hampered by the inadequate recognition of their professional qualifications, the European Court of Auditors (ECA) argued in a report published on Monday (1 July)
Piet Ruig is a Brussels-based journalist who previously worked for the Dutch public broadcaster VPRO.
