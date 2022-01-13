Record-breaking Omicron wave sweeps across Europe

Record number of new coronavirus infections were reported across Europe on Wednesday (12 January) as the milder but highly-contagious Omicron Covid-19 variant sweeps through the continent.

Germany reported 80,430 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, the highest recorded in a single day since the pandemic began. The previous daily record, on 26 November last year, was more than 76,000.

The German death toll also rose by 384 on Wednesday, to reach 114,735, while around 75 perce...