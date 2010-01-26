Ad
euobserver
Holocaust memorials such as the one in Berlin do not focus enough on current human rights issues (Photo: markhorrel.com)

Schools doing a bad job of teaching pupils about Holocaust, EU study says

Health & Society
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Europe's Holocaust memorials, exhibitions and museums offer young people too little reflection on current human rights issues, and current school programmes do not establish this link either, a report published by the EU's fundamental rights agency shows.

Schools should "go beyond the mere transmission of historical facts to include discussion and debate on past and present human rights issues," the Vienna-based EU body said on Tuesday (26 January) ahead of the 65th anniversary of the A...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health & Society
Holocaust memorials such as the one in Berlin do not focus enough on current human rights issues (Photo: markhorrel.com)

Tags

Health & Society
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections