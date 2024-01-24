Ad
euobserver
Water pipes made from asbestos-containing cement pose a possible threat to the health of Europeans. (Photo: 3345408 via Pixabay)

Investigation

A hidden threat: Asbestos fibres in our drinking water

Investigations
Health & Society
by Katharine Quarmby and Staffan Dahllöf, Copenhagen,

Although asbestos is now banned in 69 countries, it still lurks in our buildings, our landfills — and our water pipes. While there is general acceptance that inhalation can be lethal, now scientists and campaigners are voicing increasing dismay about the potential risks of ingestion.

The concerns about asbestos in drinking water focus mostly on exposure through swallowing, with colon, stomach and oesophageal cancers potentially linked.

Arthur Frank, professor of public health an...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
InvestigationsHealth & SocietyInvestigation

Author Bio

The Cross-border investigation on ‘Asbestos in water pipes’ is made in a collaboration between Investigative Reporting Denmark, IRPIMedia in Italy, Oštro Slovenia and Oštro Croatia, Reporters Foundation in Poland, BBC in UK and TV2 Nord in Denmark. The investigation is supported by Journalismfund Europe.

Related articles

Asbestos — two to three times more deadly than known
Forever chemicals will be the 'new asbestos', investors warn
EU lawmakers under pressure to act on 90,000 asbestos deaths
Water pipes made from asbestos-containing cement pose a possible threat to the health of Europeans. (Photo: 3345408 via Pixabay)

Tags

InvestigationsHealth & SocietyInvestigation

Author Bio

The Cross-border investigation on ‘Asbestos in water pipes’ is made in a collaboration between Investigative Reporting Denmark, IRPIMedia in Italy, Oštro Slovenia and Oštro Croatia, Reporters Foundation in Poland, BBC in UK and TV2 Nord in Denmark. The investigation is supported by Journalismfund Europe.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections