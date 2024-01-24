A hidden threat: Asbestos fibres in our drinking water

Although asbestos is now banned in 69 countries, it still lurks in our buildings, our landfills — and our water pipes. While there is general acceptance that inhalation can be lethal, now scientists and campaigners are voicing increasing dismay about the potential risks of ingestion.

The concerns about asbestos in drinking water focus mostly on exposure through swallowing, with colon, stomach and oesophageal cancers potentially linked.

Arthur Frank, professor of public health an...