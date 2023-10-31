Ad
euobserver
According to polling, over half of Europeans are neither 'for' Israel nor 'for' Palestinians, but often a little for both. Among those with a strong opinion, pro-Palestinians are slightly in the majority, except in Germany

Column

The EU must become an honest broker again in the Middle East

EU & the World
Opinion
by Caroline de Gruyter, Brussels,

On Friday 13 October, almost a week after the horrible attacks by Hamas in Israel, a football match took place between the Netherlands and France in Amsterdam — a match preceded by difficult, political negotiations.

The idea was that before kick-off, the players would be silent for a minute for the victims of the violence in the Middle East. This would be announced through loudspeakers. Therefore, a short text was needed. The question was: what kind of text?

France insisted on a ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinionColumn

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Caroline de Gruyter is an EU correspondent and columnist for the Dutch newspaper NRC. She is also a columnist for Foreign Policy and De Standaard. This piece is adapted from a recent column in NRC.

Related articles

Von der Leyen got it wrong on Israel and Gaza
Israel: one war crime does not justify another
Palestine ambassador: Why no EU call for a Gaza ceasefire?
EU backs Israel-Palestine peace summit, Spain solo on ceasefire
According to polling, over half of Europeans are neither 'for' Israel nor 'for' Palestinians, but often a little for both. Among those with a strong opinion, pro-Palestinians are slightly in the majority, except in Germany

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinionColumn

Author Bio

Caroline de Gruyter is an EU correspondent and columnist for the Dutch newspaper NRC. She is also a columnist for Foreign Policy and De Standaard. This piece is adapted from a recent column in NRC.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections