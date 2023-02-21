Orbán sets ball rolling for Nato expansion vote in March

Hungarian prime prime minister Viktor Orbán has set the ball rolling for ratification of Finland and Sweden's Nato accession.

His ruling Fidesz party, on Tuesday (21 February), proposed a plenary debate on Nato in the Hungarian parliament next week.

Political parties will meet in Budapest on Wednesday to finalise the spring agenda, with the debate due on 1 March and a vote expected in the week of 6 March or 20 March.

The Orbán breakthrough comes after months of unexplained ...