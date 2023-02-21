Ad
Viktor Orbán (c) 'just wanted to show that he can block things if he wants to, without even explaining why to his partners', opposition MP Ágnes Vadai said (Photo: Reuters)

Orbán sets ball rolling for Nato expansion vote in March

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Hungarian prime prime minister Viktor Orbán has set the ball rolling for ratification of Finland and Sweden's Nato accession.

His ruling Fidesz party, on Tuesday (21 February), proposed a plenary debate on Nato in the Hungarian parliament next week.

Political parties will meet in Budapest on Wednesday to finalise the spring agenda, with the debate due on 1 March and a vote expected in the week of 6 March or 20 March.

The Orbán breakthrough comes after months of unexplained ...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

