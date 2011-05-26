Ad
euobserver
Giulio Spatola won the 2011 title of Mister Gay Europe (Photo: Mr Gay Europe)

Mr Gay Europe challenges eastern prejudices

Health & Society
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Despite needing police protection around the clock and holding the final show in a discreet location near Dracula's Castle in Romania, the organisers of Mister Gay Europe 2011 feel that their mission was successful in challenging prejudices in the new EU member state.

"Coming from Norway, where gay rights are the same as human rights, the experience of travelling to a country where you need police escorts 24/7 was quite different. But all turned out very well," Tore Aasheim, the organis...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health & Society
Giulio Spatola won the 2011 title of Mister Gay Europe (Photo: Mr Gay Europe)

Tags

Health & Society
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections