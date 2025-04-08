Breaking the silence: the Ukrainian journalists killed by Russia

Last October, the Ukrainian media community was shocked by terrible news: Russia’s ministry of defence officially notified Viktoria Roshchyna’s father of her death. The journalist died in a Russian prison at the age of 27.

Roshchyna’s case, along with those of her colleagues, demonstrates that Russia is the biggest threat for Ukrainian media and journalists.

At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Roshchyna was in occupied Zaporizhzhia, her home region.

She attempted to report objectively from the occupied territories but Russian security forces detained her, held her in prison and then forced her to record a video stating that she had no complaints against Russia.

After that, they released her.

Roshchyna left the occupied territory and spent more than a year in Ukrainian-controlled cities.

However, in the summer of 2023, she decided to return to the occupied territories, including her native Zaporizhzhia region, to become the voice of peaceful civilians living under Russian occupation. This was her journalistic mission.

She was able to work there for about a week before Russian security forces detained her again. For over six months, there was no information about her whereabouts. She disappeared without any contact with her relatives.

In the spring of 2024, Russia informed that Roshchyna was being held in one of Russia’s penal colonies — this was the only information the occupiers provided to her father, without any further details. The next news was the most terrifying: the Russians simply reported her death.

This story once again proves that Ukrainian journalists and media are under direct threat from Russia.

According to the Institute of Mass Information, Russia has already killed over a 100 Ukrainian journalists — both combatants and civilian reporters — who died under shelling, were executed, or tortured.

At least 30 journalists remain in illegal Russian captivity. They were not combatants, nor did they take up arms. Their only weapon was the truth. And that is what Russia fears mostly.

Why Is Russia delaying an exchange of journalists?

Russia fears the truth because, in an information war, Russia always loses. Their methods are coercion, propaganda, and silence. It does not engage in debates — it suppresses inconvenient topics. And this is in direct opposition to the work of Ukrainian journalists.

A prime example is Maksym Butkevych — a journalist and human rights activist in the past, and a soldier of Ukraine during the full-scale invasion.

Maksym spent over two years in Russian captivity, but after the release, he did not remain silent. Maksym gave numerous interviews and spoke at conferences in Ukraine and abroad, revealing the horrors he endured in a Russian prison. He openly stated that Russia does not comply with international conventions and deprives Ukrainian prisoners of proper care and rights.

Russia cannot tolerate the truth because it knows that the more global leaders learn about the real situation, the greater the pressure on the Kremlin will be. And this pressure can change the course of events and force Russia to answer for its crimes — and to release Ukrainian journalists.

Publicity works

Today, international pressure on the Kremlin is the only effective tool for securing the release of Ukrainian journalists.

We already have successful cases where international attention led to the return of media figures such as Oleg Sentsov, Maksym Butkevych, and Nariman Dzhelyal. Support campaigns for them took place not only in Ukraine but across Europe. Their cases were discussed, and European politicians advocated for them.

Finally, under global pressure, Russia was forced to release them, despite its reluctance.

In Kyiv, rallies in support of captured Ukrainian servicemen are held every Sunday. Loud public advocacy remains the most effective way to secure the release of our people.

That is why, with the support of the International Renaissance Foundation, Ukraine is organising a photo exhibition, "Imprisoned freedom," at the European Parliament’s Info Hub from Wednesday (9 April) to 11 April. The central figure will be Viktoria Roshchyna — the journalist who died in Russian captivity. Her story proves: silence kills.

Time is not on our side. It’s time to act now. As of today, Roshchyna is the first journalist who died in Russian captivity. Everything must be done to ensure that this case is the first — and the last.