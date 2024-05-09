New asbestos screening law – delayed or shelved?

Schools, hospitals, offices, and private homes must be screened for asbestos to curb the cause of more than 90,000 deaths in Europe every year.
In 2022, the EU Commission announced it would propose a law on screening for asbestos as a part of a broad Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Staffan Dahllöf is a freelance reporter based in Copenhagen.
Staffan Dahllöf is a freelance reporter based in Copenhagen.