The ILGA-Europe map shows a clear east-west divide (Photo: ILGA-Europe)

Cyprus is least gay-friendly EU country, study says

Health & Society
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Cyprus is the least gay-friendly EU country followed by Italy, Latvia and Malta according to a new report out by gay-rights group ILGA-Europe.

The study - out to mark International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia on 17 May - puts Cyprus in the 'red zone' alongside Armenia, Azerbaijan, Macedonia, Russia and Turkey.

The only European co...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

