Culture in Europe

The EU today spends little more than 0.1 percent of what it has on subsidies for the arts - some €170 million per year. It is less than what Estonia spends on culture.

And yet, over the first half of the last decade, employment in the culture sector in Europe grew by an average of 3.5 percent, compared with only one percent in general.

“Do you feel the wind?” a moderator asked a culture conference. “There is something going on in Europe.”

In this series of articles EUobserve...