The economic crisis has ‘"undermining the raw material on which European integration is constructed" (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Monti warns of backlash against EU integration

EU Political
by Lisbeth Kirk, Brussels,

In the aftermath of the euro crisis, the "backlash against integration" is Europe's biggest political problem, according to Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti.

Speaking at a dinner hosted by the Friends of Europe think-tank in Brussels on Thursday (11 October), Monti said the economic crisis is "undermining the raw material on which European integration is constructed" and has evoked a "north against the south" split.

He added that there is an urgent need for EU heads and states t...

