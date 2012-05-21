Brussels tests out youth jobs scheme

The European Commission launched a €4 million pilot project on Monday (21 May) to help 5,000 young people find jobs in other EU countries.
With youth unemployment twice as high as the EU average, the initiative aims to help balance out the mismatch between skills found in one country and demand in another.
One in eight under 25s is either not employed, in school or in a training programme. "The risk is seeing a generation go to waste," warned EU employment commissioner Laszlo An...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
