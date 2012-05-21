Ad
'Any young person between the ages of 18 and 30 interested in working in another EU country can apply' (Photo: European Commission)

Brussels tests out youth jobs scheme

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission launched a €4 million pilot project on Monday (21 May) to help 5,000 young people find jobs in other EU countries.

With youth unemployment twice as high as the EU average, the initiative aims to help balance out the mismatch between skills found in one country and demand in another.

One in eight under 25s is either not employed, in school or in a training programme. "The risk is seeing a generation go to waste," warned EU employment commissioner Laszlo An...

