Von der Leyen doubles up on vaccine-donation pledge

The European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen announced on Wednesday (15 September) the EU will donate 200 million additional Covid-19 vaccine doses to low-income countries - doubling its current pledge.

"Our first, and most urgent, priority is to speed up global vaccination," she said in her address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

Globally, some 5.5 billion vaccine doses have been administered so far. But the vaccination rate in high-income countries is almost ...