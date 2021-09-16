Ad
euobserver
The global need for vaccines is estimated at 11 billion doses. So far, the EU has delivered some 24 million doses to low-income countries (Photo: European Parliament)

Von der Leyen doubles up on vaccine-donation pledge

Health & Society
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen announced on Wednesday (15 September) the EU will donate 200 million additional Covid-19 vaccine doses to low-income countries - doubling its current pledge.

"Our first, and most urgent, priority is to speed up global vaccination," she said in her address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

Globally, some 5.5 billion vaccine doses have been administered so far. But the vaccination rate in high-income countries is almost ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Leaked figures show EU efforts to secure and export vaccines
Pressure builds on EU to back WTO vaccine-patent waiver
EU gets vaccines boost amid fears over uneven global supply
EU counters Biden's vaccine patent-waiver with WTO plan
The global need for vaccines is estimated at 11 billion doses. So far, the EU has delivered some 24 million doses to low-income countries (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Health & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections