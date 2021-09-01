Ad
MEPs have been upset by EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen asking for specific rule-of-law cases the parliament thinks the executive should pursue (Photo: European Parliament)

MEPs press ahead with suing Commission on rule-of-law tool

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The leaders of the majority of political groups in the European Parliament have decided to press ahead with taking the EU Commission to court - over what MEPs see as the executive's "failure to act" on the rule-of-law mechanism, linking EU funds to the respect for the rule of law.

The group leaders decided on Monday (30 August) to pass the ball to the legal affairs committee, which will now draw up a recommendation to the parliament president, David Sassoli, on the case.

