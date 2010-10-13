EU Parliament chief speaks out against homophobia

European Parliament President Jerzy Buzek has issued a statement condemning the violence during the Belgrade Pride over the weekend and denouncing homophobia.
In a written communique out on Tuesday (12 October) he blamed the unrest on general hooliganism rather than anti-gay sentiment, but added: "The European Parliament affirms its strong opposition to homophobia, no matter whether it takes place inside or outside the EU ... Homophobia is a breach of human dignity that questions fundam...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
