EU Parliament chief speaks out against homophobia

European Parliament President Jerzy Buzek has issued a statement condemning the violence during the Belgrade Pride over the weekend and denouncing homophobia.

In a written communique out on Tuesday (12 October) he blamed the unrest on general hooliganism rather than anti-gay sentiment, but added: "The European Parliament affirms its strong opposition to homophobia, no matter whether it takes place inside or outside the EU ... Homophobia is a breach of human dignity that questions fundam...