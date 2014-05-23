Ad
euobserver
EU commission president candidates are backing an EU-wide strategy for gay rights (Photo: -Marlith-)

Letter

Growing momentum for EU strategy on LGBTI Rights

Health & Society
Opinion
by Juris Lavrikovs, Brussels,

In an article earlier this week by EUobserver, four top candidates for the next president of the European Commission – Jean-Claude Juncker, Ska Keller, Martin Schulz and Guy Verhofstadt, expressed their support for an EU strategy on LGBTI human rights.

This is a significant development. The candidates for the top EU post know that everything they say just days ahead of the European elections is closely scrutinised and documented.

And we most certainly take a note of their statem...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health & SocietyOpinionLetter

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU top job candidates back new strategy on gay rights
EU commission president candidates are backing an EU-wide strategy for gay rights (Photo: -Marlith-)

Tags

Health & SocietyOpinionLetter

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections