Growing momentum for EU strategy on LGBTI Rights

In an article earlier this week by EUobserver, four top candidates for the next president of the European Commission – Jean-Claude Juncker, Ska Keller, Martin Schulz and Guy Verhofstadt, expressed their support for an EU strategy on LGBTI human rights.
This is a significant development. The candidates for the top EU post know that everything they say just days ahead of the European elections is closely scrutinised and documented.
And we most certainly take a note of their statem...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.