euobserver
Of the more than five million refugees who have already fled Ukraine, 90 percent of them are women and children (Photo: Matthias Berg)

Ukraine women 'biggest victims of Putin's war,' MEPs warn

Health & Society
Ukraine
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Strasbourg,

MEPs called on Thursday (5 May) on all EU member states to guarantee Ukrainian women access to emergency contraception and abortion — after growing reports of rape and sexual violence being used as "a weapon of war" by Russian soldiers.

They also said EU funds should be used to send "dignity kits" with contraceptives and sexual reproductive health kits to Ukraine and other to host countries.

Women are "the biggest victims of Putin's war" and "the easiest target for a Russian soldi...

Health & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

