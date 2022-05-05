Ukraine women 'biggest victims of Putin's war,' MEPs warn

MEPs called on Thursday (5 May) on all EU member states to guarantee Ukrainian women access to emergency contraception and abortion — after growing reports of rape and sexual violence being used as "a weapon of war" by Russian soldiers.

They also said EU funds should be used to send "dignity kits" with contraceptives and sexual reproductive health kits to Ukraine and other to host countries.

Women are "the biggest victims of Putin's war" and "the easiest target for a Russian soldi...