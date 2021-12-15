Lead MEPs push against Big Tech recommendation algorithms

MEPs in the internal market committee reached a common position on Tuesday (14 December) on the new Digital Service Act (DSA) – a set of rules requiring online platforms like Google and Facebook to remove illegal content quicker and be more transparent about the way their services work.

The DSA proposal creates a "notice and action" mechanism for the removal of illegal or harmful content as well as manipulation like fake news, obliging providers to act "without undue delay" over a repo...