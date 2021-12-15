Ad
MEPs agreed to introduce a ban on 'personalised ads' for minors (Photo: Luke Porter)

Lead MEPs push against Big Tech recommendation algorithms

Rule of Law
Digital
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

MEPs in the internal market committee reached a common position on Tuesday (14 December) on the new Digital Service Act (DSA) – a set of rules requiring online platforms like Google and Facebook to remove illegal content quicker and be more transparent about the way their services work.

The DSA proposal creates a "notice and action" mechanism for the removal of illegal or harmful content as well as manipulation like fake news, obliging providers to act "without undue delay" over a repo...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

