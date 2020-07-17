Ad
Dutch PM Mark Rutte. 'In the Netherlands, there is work to be done: loopholes for corporate tax evasion must be plugged, self-employed workers must be better protected, the large current account surplus must be addressed' (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Spanish vs Dutch views on the EU Recovery Fund

by Monika Sie Dhian Ho and Charles Powell, The Hague/Madrid,

The Netherlands and Spain are at opposite ends of the debate about the EU's recovery package. But they must realise they are in the same boat.

The Covid-19 pandemic has triggered an unprecedented recession in Europe which has hit the EU at a delicate moment. It could be the toughest test for European integration yet. A strong, fast and coordinated, response is essential.

In March, the EU initially acted in an uncoordinated way. Since then, several EU institutions have taken fast...

Monika Sie Dhian Ho is general director of the Clingendael Institute in The Hague and Charles Powell is the director of the Elcano Royal Institute in Madrid. This piece was co-written by Rem Korteweg, senior research fellow at the Clingendael Institute, and Federido Steinberg and Miguel Otero-Iglesias, senior analysts at Elcano.

