Spanish vs Dutch views on the EU Recovery Fund

The Netherlands and Spain are at opposite ends of the debate about the EU's recovery package. But they must realise they are in the same boat.

The Covid-19 pandemic has triggered an unprecedented recession in Europe which has hit the EU at a delicate moment. It could be the toughest test for European integration yet. A strong, fast and coordinated, response is essential.

In March, the EU initially acted in an uncoordinated way. Since then, several EU institutions have taken fast...