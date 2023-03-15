MEPs demand directive for adequate EU minimum income

The European Parliament on Tuesday (14 March) passed a call for the EU Commission to improve minimum income coverage across the EU — through a binding measure for the EU-27, such as a directive.
MEPs sitting in Strasbourg passed the motion, with 336 votes in favour.
Minimum income schemes aim to benefit those who do not have a job, or even when they do, can not make ends meet.
This is about a young person who can not study without his parent's support. This is about a divo...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.