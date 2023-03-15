Ad
According to a report, no European minimum income scheme matches current needs of beneficiaries to have a minimum standard of living (Photo: Andre Taissin)

MEPs demand directive for adequate EU minimum income

by Paula Soler, Strasbourg,

The European Parliament on Tuesday (14 March) passed a call for the EU Commission to improve minimum income coverage across the EU — through a binding measure for the EU-27, such as a directive.

MEPs sitting in Strasbourg passed the motion, with 336 votes in favour.

Minimum income schemes aim to benefit those who do not have a job, or even when they do, can not make ends meet.

This is about a young person who can not study without his parent's support. This is about a divo...

