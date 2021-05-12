Ad
Economy commissioner Paolo Gentiloni cautioned EU governments against scaling back their economic support packages too soon (Photo: European Commission)

Vaccine drives spur better-than-expected EU economic recovery

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU Commission on Wednesday (12 May) said it expected Europe's economy to grow faster than previously projected - as the vaccination campaigns help economies open up across the continent and recover from the pandemic's economic blow.

The EU economy is estimated to expand by 4.2 percent of GDP in 2021, and by 4.4 percent in 2022 - with the eurozone economy rebounding with 4.3 percent this year and 4.4 percent next year, the commission said.

All EU countries could see their eco...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Economy commissioner Paolo Gentiloni cautioned EU governments against scaling back their economic support packages too soon (Photo: European Commission)

