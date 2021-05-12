Vaccine drives spur better-than-expected EU economic recovery

The EU Commission on Wednesday (12 May) said it expected Europe's economy to grow faster than previously projected - as the vaccination campaigns help economies open up across the continent and recover from the pandemic's economic blow.

The EU economy is estimated to expand by 4.2 percent of GDP in 2021, and by 4.4 percent in 2022 - with the eurozone economy rebounding with 4.3 percent this year and 4.4 percent next year, the commission said.

All EU countries could see their eco...