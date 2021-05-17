MEPs rethink EU Parliament future after Covid-19 pandemic

The European Parliament president David Sassoli has invited MEPs to reflect on the institution's future - opening a broad debate about the best way forward after the Covid-19 pandemic.
"Time to rethink parliamentary democracy and our work," Sassoli recently wrote on Twitter.
Earlier this year, the EU Parliament chief developed a strategy to create "a more resilient and effective institution", better prepared to deal with future crisis.
According to an official from the in...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.