'The change of working methods brought by the pandemic last year hit everyone, and, therefore, there is a certain openness to change things,' said Green MEP Damian Boeselager (Photo: European Parliament)

MEPs rethink EU Parliament future after Covid-19 pandemic

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Parliament president David Sassoli has invited MEPs to reflect on the institution's future - opening a broad debate about the best way forward after the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Time to rethink parliamentary democracy and our work," Sassoli recently wrote on Twitter.

Earlier this year, the EU Parliament chief developed a strategy to create "a more resilient and effective institution", better prepared to deal with future crisis.

According to an official from the in...

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

'The change of working methods brought by the pandemic last year hit everyone, and, therefore, there is a certain openness to change things,' said Green MEP Damian Boeselager (Photo: European Parliament)

Rule of Law

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

