Belgium outlines summer Covid relaxation plans

Belgian prime minister Alexander De Croo announced on Wednesday (11 May) a plan to relax over the summer the measures taken to stop coronavirus.

"The [Consultation] Committee has been able to establish a broad summer plan," said De Croo on a press conference. "The plan is based on two pillars: the first is vaccination, which is going extremely well," he said. "And the second is, of course, the situation in intensive care."

"Four-out-of-10 adult Belgians have already received their...