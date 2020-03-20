MEPs vote by email on new coronavirus measures

MEPs will vote online during a one-day extraordinary session of the European Parliament on 26 March next week, on the EU commission's proposals combatting the coronavirus outbreak and its economic fallout.

It is the first time ever MEPs will vote by email - to avoid having to gather in one place - leaders of the parliament's parliamentary groups and president David Sassoli decided on Thursday.

"We will have a special plenary next week and we agreed to organise special remote vote...