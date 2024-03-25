Ad
Early predictions are that the far-right Identity and Democracy (ID) group will become the third largest force in the parliament (Photo: Norbu Gyachung)

Rights groups urge EU equality mandate after June polls

by Paula Soler, Brussels,

Anti-discrimination organisations are calling on the institutions on Monday (25 March) to ensure that equality, anti-racism and fundamental rights are at the top of the EU's agenda in the next mandate, despite facing a predicted shift to the right after the EU elections.

"The EU is far from being a union of equality — this is a work in progress and right now we witness rising backlash, racial injustice, inequality and discriminat...

