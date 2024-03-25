Rights groups urge EU equality mandate after June polls

Anti-discrimination organisations are calling on the institutions on Monday (25 March) to ensure that equality, anti-racism and fundamental rights are at the top of the EU's agenda in the next mandate, despite facing a predicted shift to the right after the EU elections.
"The EU is far from being a union of equality — this is a work in progress and right now we witness rising backlash, racial injustice, inequality and discriminat...
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.
