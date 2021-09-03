EU medicines agency: booster shots not urgent

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Thursday (2 September) that there is no urgent need to administer booster shots to the general population, stressing the priority now should be to vaccinate the one-third of Europeans who are not fully vaccinated.
Echoing a technical report issued earlier this week by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Contro...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.