Ad
euobserver
Despite criticism, several EU countries have already announced booster programmes (Photo: The Focal Project)

EU medicines agency: booster shots not urgent

Health & Society
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Thursday (2 September) that there is no urgent need to administer booster shots to the general population, stressing the priority now should be to vaccinate the one-third of Europeans who are not fully vaccinated.

Echoing a technical report issued earlier this week by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Contro...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Report: Pfizer and Moderna raise vaccine prices for EU
Pressure builds on EU to back WTO vaccine-patent waiver
WHO calls for vaccine-booster pause to help poor countries
Three-quarters of EU citizens support vaccines, survey finds
Despite criticism, several EU countries have already announced booster programmes (Photo: The Focal Project)

Tags

Health & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections