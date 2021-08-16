Ad
The Romanian border police found people with fake Covid certificates, while vaccinations are available and free. (Photo: www.politiadefrontiera.ro)

Romania: Instead of a free jab, they buy fake certificates

by Cristian Gherasim, Bucharest,

While Covid-19 vaccines are readily available in Romania, some shun the jabs but not the certificates received only after getting fully inoculated.

In order to escape quarantine, travel freely, or enter public events that require attendees to be inoculated, some Romanians are willing to pay for the fake vaccination certificates.

In a complaint sent by the Romanian health ministry to the general prosecutor's office, the ministry warns about several cases of Romanians who, in excha...

Author Bio

Cristian Gherasim is a freelance journalist contributing to EUobserver, Euronews, EU Reporter, Katoikos, Von Mises Institute, and bne IntelliNews, with a particular focus on European and regional affairs.

