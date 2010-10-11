Belgrade Pride 2010 is a historic day

Belgrade has just survived its first proper Pride march after the violent events in 2001, when several tens of LGBTI (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Intersex) activists were beaten in the streets by hooligans belonging to different radical groups and the police did little to stop them.

"Don't worry, this is Serbia, everyone is very friendly," the smiling woman at the hotel reception tells me on the evening after the march on 10 October 2010 when I try to order a taxi. She expla...