euobserver
Passport control at Warsaw airport (Photo: afagen)

No mass free EU visas for gay march, Poland explains

Health & Society
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Barring a few special cases, the Polish foreign ministry has explained that it will not issue gratis EU visas to people from Belarus, Russia and Ukraine keen to take part in a gay pride march in Warsaw in June.

"The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not inform Warsaw sexual minority parade organisers that people from Belarus, Russia and Ukraine wishing to take part in the June march would temporarily be able to enter the EU for free," the ministry said in a letter to EUobserver on...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

