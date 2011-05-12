No mass free EU visas for gay march, Poland explains

Barring a few special cases, the Polish foreign ministry has explained that it will not issue gratis EU visas to people from Belarus, Russia and Ukraine keen to take part in a gay pride march in Warsaw in June.

"The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not inform Warsaw sexual minority parade organisers that people from Belarus, Russia and Ukraine wishing to take part in the June march would temporarily be able to enter the EU for free," the ministry said in a letter to EUobserver on...