E-health business is good business

Early investors in Zenicor, a Swedish medical technology company founded in 2003, are probably congratulating themselves on their foresight.

"Over the last three years, we have had an annual growth of more than 50 percent," says CEO Mats Palerius. "Things are going very, very well."

Zenicor's flagship product is a pocket-sized ECG (electrocardiograph) scanner, the type of machine that monitors the heartbeat. All you do is place your thumbs on a pair of sensors left and right, and ...