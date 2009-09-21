Ad
The Danish government wants to be a model of smart spending. (Photo: European Commission)

Copenhagen spends protocol money on climate scholarships

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The Danish government is paying for 11 scholarships on climate change studies instead of buying pens and gadgets for the participants of the upcoming UN conference on climate change in Copenhagen.

The COP15 Climate Conference organised by the United Nations in Copenhagen on 7-18 December will gather some 15,000 participants from all over the world and is aimed at reaching a global commitment on reducing green house emissions.

"As part of its efforts to reduce the environmental and...

