euobserver
Same pensions as heterosexual couples, says EU court (Photo: ILGA-Europe)

Gay couples should enjoy equal pension rights, says EU court

Health & Society
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Members of same-sex civil partnerships should enjoy the same pension rights as heterosexual married couples, EU's top court said on Tuesday (10 May) in a ruling which sets an important precedent for the lesbian and gay community.

"A supplementary retirement pension paid to a partner in a civil partnership, which is lower than that granted in a marriage, may constitute discrimination on grounds of sexual orientation," which is banned under EU law, the Luxembourg-based court said in its <...

Health & Society
