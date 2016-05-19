What sort of civil society does Europe want?

A week ago, I presented ILGA-Europe’s 2016 Rainbow Europe package at the IDAHO Forum in Copenhagen, which brings together European governments and regional institutions with civil society to discuss the state of play of LGBTI equality in Europe every year.
We talked about how to advance recognition for LGBTI families and the need for greater protection of the rights of trans people. We named good practices to promot...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.