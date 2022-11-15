Ad
The gender pay gap has only narrowed by 2.8 percentage points over the past decade in the EU, according to the EU Commission (Photo: Rawpixel)

Women hardest hit by energy price hike

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Women are hit harder by the energy crisis than men, due to their lower average income, a survey on the cost-of-living crisis by Eurofound said.

The figures reflect the impact of the 13 percent average European gender pay gap, the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC) said on the EU's Equal Pay Day on Tuesday (15 November).

