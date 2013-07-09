EU student scheme reaches 3mn mark

The EU's student exchange scheme, Erasmus, has reached its 3 millionth participant since the programme was set up in 1987, the European Commission said on Monday (8 July).
The statistics also show that in the academic year 2011-2012, more than 250,000 students went to study abroad or take up a job training for six months.
Apart from EU's 28 member states, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Switzerland and Turkey also participate in the scheme.
Spain, as featured in the movie ...
