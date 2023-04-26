The future of Europe's rail sector is not on track: 'we need people'

In the next ten years, 45 percent of train drivers in Europe will retire.
The situation is not unique to the rail sector. In the road sector,three out of ten drivers will retire within three years, with four to seven times fewer younger drivers to take their place.
"We need people," stressed Livia Spera, general secretary of the European Workers' Transport Federation (ETF), at a conference held at its headquarters in ...
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.
