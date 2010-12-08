Ad
Finnish classroom: 'Paying attention to the weaker schoolchildren raises the average level of performance' (Photo: Kaisa Pankakoski)

Why Finnish pupils are top of the European game

Health & Society
by Kaisa Pankakoski and Isabella Kaminski,

Finnish pupils have once again outperformed their European peers – and most of the world – in the OECD's international reading, maths and science tests for 15-year-olds.   

The country came second in the international rankings of the 2009 Pisa survey, which is conducted every three years in 34 OECD countries. When the results of partner economies were included, Finland ranked third overall, beaten only by Shanghai-China and Korea (although Hong Kong-China, Singapore and Taipei-China had...

Health & Society

