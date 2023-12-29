Keeping an eye on AI-powered drugs

Medicines created using artificial intelligence could be coming to a pharmacy counter near you — but just how soon depends on whether they live up to the hype in clinical tests.
AI may have become the buzzword of 2023, but major pharmaceutical companies and startups alike have been investing in the tech Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Gaby Galvin is a freelance journalist based in Amsterdam.
Gaby Galvin is a freelance journalist based in Amsterdam.