Ad
euobserver
Regulators broadly agree that they should categorise the risks of AI for different purposes so that "we don't over-regulate where the use of AI may be just a background process, and not impact the benefit-risk balance for a medicine." (Photo: NVinacco)

Keeping an eye on AI-powered drugs

Health in a post-pandemic EU
Health & Society
by Gaby Galvin, Amsterdam,

Medicines created using artificial intelligence could be coming to a pharmacy counter near you — but just how soon depends on whether they live up to the hype in clinical tests.

AI may have become the buzzword of 2023, but major pharmaceutical companies and startups alike have been investing in the tech

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health in a post-pandemic EUHealth & Society

Author Bio

Gaby Galvin is a freelance journalist based in Amsterdam.

Related articles

Is EU health policy adapting to the climate crisis?
How genetic testing, new tech help in rare disease diagnoses
ECDC chief Andrea Ammon: 'It's not just about slogans'
Regulators broadly agree that they should categorise the risks of AI for different purposes so that "we don't over-regulate where the use of AI may be just a background process, and not impact the benefit-risk balance for a medicine." (Photo: NVinacco)

Tags

Health in a post-pandemic EUHealth & Society

Author Bio

Gaby Galvin is a freelance journalist based in Amsterdam.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections