Religious minority abused at EU-funded centre in Turkey: witness

People from a persecuted religious minority are facing abuse in an EU-funded Turkish detention centre, according to witness testimony.
They have been detained since late May after attempting to enter Bulgaria to seek asylum at an official border crossing point with Turkey.
Alexandra Foreman, a British journalist and member of the persecuted group, said she was among those detained at the centre in Turkey. "I was kept out there for two weeks," Foreman told this website on Tuesday ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.