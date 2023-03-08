Ad
euobserver
Credit: Alejandro Tauber's magical feature image creation studio (Photo: Screenshot Google Images)

'Healthcare drain': the EU's market-based medic migration migraine

Work Week
Health & Society
by Janneke Juffermans, Amsterdam,

In April 2020, during the first phase of the pandemic, Romania was confronted with the highest number of corona infections and deaths in all of Europe. Not only because of suspicion about the vaccine. But there was also simply too little healthcare staff to care for patients.

According to the Vienna Institute for International Economic Studies (WIIW), between 2010 and 2018 no other European country lost so many doctors to other (European) countries. Gheorge Borcean, director of the Orde...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Work WeekHealth & Society

Author Bio

Janneke Juffermans is a freelance journalist. Her articles deal with inequality, climate change and biodiversity loss and preferably with the relationship between all three of them.

Related articles

The 'digital frontier worker', a response to address EU labour shortages
For France's 3m 'precarious workers', retirement age row is a sideshow
Welcome to Work Week
Credit: Alejandro Tauber's magical feature image creation studio (Photo: Screenshot Google Images)

Tags

Work WeekHealth & Society

Author Bio

Janneke Juffermans is a freelance journalist. Her articles deal with inequality, climate change and biodiversity loss and preferably with the relationship between all three of them.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections