Ad
euobserver
In 2000, Lisbeth Kirk founded EUobserver as one of the first news websites focused on EU affairs

Welcome to EUobserver's 25th anniversary year

Inside EUobserver
by Alejandro Tauber, Amsterdam,

Happy New Year and welcome back to EUobserver!

The year 2025 marks a very special time for us: In 2000, Danish journalist Lisbeth Kirk founded EUobserver as one of the first news websites focused on EU affairs.

And after a quarter-century, which included ups and downs, huge shifts in pl...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Inside EUobserver

Author Bio

Alejandro Tauber is Publisher of EUobserver. He is Ecuadorian, German, and American, but lives in Amsterdam. His background is in tech and science reporting, and was previously editor at VICE's Motherboard and publisher of TNW.

Related articles

EUobserver's Top 10 stories of 2024
In 2000, Lisbeth Kirk founded EUobserver as one of the first news websites focused on EU affairs

Tags

Inside EUobserver

Author Bio

Alejandro Tauber is Publisher of EUobserver. He is Ecuadorian, German, and American, but lives in Amsterdam. His background is in tech and science reporting, and was previously editor at VICE's Motherboard and publisher of TNW.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetterMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections