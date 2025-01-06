Welcome to EUobserver's 25th anniversary year

Happy New Year and welcome back to EUobserver!
The year 2025 marks a very special time for us: In 2000, Danish journalist Lisbeth Kirk founded EUobserver as one of the first news websites focused on EU affairs.
And after a quarter-century, which included ups and downs, huge shifts in pl...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Alejandro Tauber is Publisher of EUobserver. He is Ecuadorian, German, and American, but lives in Amsterdam. His background is in tech and science reporting, and was previously editor at VICE's Motherboard and publisher of TNW.
Alejandro Tauber is Publisher of EUobserver. He is Ecuadorian, German, and American, but lives in Amsterdam. His background is in tech and science reporting, and was previously editor at VICE's Motherboard and publisher of TNW.