Friday

23rd Dec 2016

  1. News
  2. Institutional Affairs

MEPs urge tougher action on Poland

  • A anti-government demonstration in Warsaw. (Photo: Grzegorz Zukowski)

By

Dismayed by the lack of progress in solving Poland's rule of law crisis, some MEPs are demanding that the EU begins formal breach proceedings that could end up with Poland being stripped of voting rights.

The "Polish question" was discussed in the European Parliament on Wednesday (14 December), for the fourth time this year already.

This time the subject was a new law curtailing the freedom of assembly, as well as the rumours that Poland could withdraw from the Istanbul Convention on the eradication of violence against women.

Frans Timmermans, vice-president of the European Commission, also highlighted that the Polish parliament was about to pass three more bills affecting the constitutional court.

The government's attacks on the constitutional court were the initial trigger for the commission's concerns that there was a "systemic threat against the rule of law" last July, said Timmermans.

One of the current bills would give Poland's president the right to nominate an "acting president of the court".

According to Timmermans, this would breach the Polish constitution and further undermine the independence of the constitutional court.

But MEPs from Poland's ruling Law and Justice party and their allies in the conservative ECR group accused the commission of setting up an "Orwellian spectacle".

ECR leader Syed Kamall suggested similarities between the commission and Poland's communist oppression.

On the other side of the debate, some MEPs now want the EU to trigger article 7 of the EU treaty - the formal mechanism to find a state in serious breach of the treaties, which could end with sanctions such as loss of voting rights.

On Tuesday, Guy Verhofstadt, leader of the liberal Alde group, told a news conference that the article could be triggered either by the commission, the parliament or member states.

Article 7

During Wednesday's debate, Dutch liberal Sophie in't Veldt asked the commissioner what he was waiting for.

She told EUobserver that in the end, it was likely to be the parliament's decision.

"There is a broad support in the parliament to do that," she said, and referred to an opinion piece published on this website arguing for tougher action on Poland. It was signed by members of five different groups, including a representative of Hungary's Fidesz.

Members of the Social Democrat and Green groups also urged Timmermans to go forward during Wednesday's debate.

But some are wary of such a step as the procedure would likely be blocked in the EU Council, representing member states, since it has to decide by unanimity to impose sanctions. That would only weaken the EU’s authority vis-a-vis Poland, critics fear.

“Then the responsibility for the failure will fall on the council, and not the commission,” in’t Veldt told this website.

Frans Timmermans didn't reply to their queries, saying only that the commission would discuss the situation "soon", concluding Wednesday's debate with a passionate speech in support of the rule of law and Europe.

"This is not the commission of others acting against Poland. I am also the Polish commissioner. I feel a responsibly for the Polish people, for the rule of law across the EU," he said.

"I may have not even been alive had my father not been liberated in 1945 for Polish soldiers who offered their lives for our collective freedom. I feel a huge debt of personal gratitude towards Polish people, which compels me to insist on these points."

"Those men who freed us never saw freedom themselves. But their children and grandchildren are living in a free, strong and independent Poland. Poland has never been so independent as it is today, as a full-fledged member of Nato and the EU. This is something I cherish, as one of the greatest achievements of European history."

Site Section

  1. Institutional Affairs

Related stories

  1. EU still shy of 'nuclear option' on values
  2. Polish politicians try to defuse political crisis
  3. Polish protesters intensify stand-off with government
  4. Poland faces 'nuclear option' of EU sanctions

MEPs urge tougher action on Poland

Dismayed by the lack of progress in solving Poland's rule of law crisis, some MEPs are demanding that the EU begins formal breach proceedings that could end up with Poland being stripped of voting rights.

News in Brief

  1. Wallonia sues Volkswagen over Dieselgate scandal
  2. Report: EU commissioners want to cut Poland's funding
  3. Italy's Monte dei Paschi bank faces state bailout
  4. Muslim woman set to become Romania PM
  5. EU dodges decision in US visa row
  6. States must ratify EU-Singapore deal, ECJ lawyer says
  7. EU court: Morocco deals don't apply to Western Sahara
  8. UK mass surveillence is illegal, EU court says

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Zero Waste EuropePublic Support Needed to Promote Zero Waste in More Municipalities
  2. Belgrade Security ForumEU Cannot Afford to Ignore the Western Balkans as Populism Surges
  3. Dialogue PlatformFethullah Gulen Calls for an Investigation on the Assassination of Russian Ambassador to Turkey
  4. World VisionAmid EU Talks on Migration, Children on the Move Remain Forgotten and Unprotected
  5. Centre Maurits CoppietersAlex Salmond Receives Coppieters Award for his Service to Scotland and Europe
  6. ACCA & ECODA“Aligning Corporate Governance and Culture” - Panel Discussion on 11 January
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsStrong Support for Hamburg Declaration on Human Rights Defenders
  8. Swedish EnterprisesHow to Use Bioenergy Coming From Forests in a Sustainable Way?
  9. Counter BalanceReport Reveals Corrupt but Legal Practices in Development Finance
  10. Swedish EnterprisesMEPs and Business Representatives Debate on the Future of the EU at Winter Mingle
  11. ACCAFifty Key Factors in the Public Sector Accountants Need to Prepare for
  12. UNICEFSchool “as Vital as Food and Medicine” for Children Caught up in Conflict