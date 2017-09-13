Wednesday

13th Sep 2017

  1. News
  2. Institutional Affairs

Visual Data

The Commission president in his own words

  • Juncker delivering his state of the union speech in Strasbourg. (Photo: European Commission)

By

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker on Wednesday morning (13 September) delivered the State of the European Union speech, also known as Soteu, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

It was the third time the president of the commission has held his annual address to MEPs.

In the Soteu, Juncker reviewed his institution's achievements over the past year, presented the priorities for the year ahead, set out how the commission will address the most pressing challenges the EU is facing, and sometimes shared his personal views on the future of Europe.

The speech is followed by a plenary debate with MEPs, kick starting the dialogue between the parliament and the Council of the EU for preparing the commission's work programme for the following year.

Although they may seem dull, especially to people outside the EU bubble, Soteu speeches are one of the very few occasions in which the commission's president publicly speaks about what he and his fellow commissioners have done so far, and shares his vision for the coming months.

It's the closest thing the EU has to a general policy speech by a national chief of government.

With this in mind, it is interesting to take a closer look at its language and the words that are used, as they show which concepts and issues have marked a specific period, and what the EU is - and will be - focusing on.

1 – The twenty most used words in all Soteu speeches

These are the 20 most used words across all seven Soteu speeches, along with their frequency.

2 – The ten most frequently used words in each Soteu

This chart depicts the number of times the most frequent words have been said in all Soteu addresses between 2010 and 2017. The colour of the circles reflects the data, with red indicating a higher number of mentions.

3 – Comparing speeches by the frequency of all words

The following wordcloud compares the frequency of words across speeches (recurring terms have been excluded), showing the words that are found most frequently in each of the speeches.

4 – Comparing speeches by sentiment

These wordclouds show the balance between positively and negatively connoted words used in Soteu speeches.

The cloud on the left refers to the 2017 Juncker Soteu speech, compared to all Soteu speeches (2017 included), on the right

These graphs and the code are distributed under a Creative Commons license (BY). You can use and adapt all of the above as long you acknowledge the source: Giorgio Comai/OBC Transeuropa/#edjnet.

The European Data Journalism Network (EDJNet) is a new platform for data-driven news on European affairs brought to you in up to 12 languages by a consortium of media and data journalists from all over Europe, which included EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. Institutional Affairs

Related stories

  1. Juncker calls for more united EU under one leader
  2. Juncker rules out an exclusive eurozone
Juncker calls for more united EU under one leader

The Commission president wants his position to be merged with the presidency of the European Council, and for all EU states to be in the eurozone and Schengen by 2019, post-Brexit.

Analysis

Juncker rules out an exclusive eurozone

The EU Commission president said that he wants "a stronger Economic and Monetary Union" but ruled out any ideas that could create a separate group within the EU.

EU parliament wary of pan-European lists

MEPs working on the future composition of the post-Brexit European Parliament say there is no legal basis to create a system of pan-EU euro-deputies.

MEPs and states scrap over lawmaking powers

Stalled negotiations will begin again in Strasbourg over how to determine some procedures in EU lawmaking, which are ultimately about how much power the EU parliament has.

Analysis

Juncker rules out an exclusive eurozone

The EU Commission president said that he wants "a stronger Economic and Monetary Union" but ruled out any ideas that could create a separate group within the EU.

EU parliament wary of pan-European lists

MEPs working on the future composition of the post-Brexit European Parliament say there is no legal basis to create a system of pan-EU euro-deputies.

News in Brief

  1. German MEP calls to block Russia pipeline
  2. Juncker: Turkey's EU membership out of the question for now
  3. EU preparing new proposal to send migrants home
  4. Juncker wants new European Cybersecurity Agency
  5. Juncker proposes new EU framework for investment screening
  6. Brexit: Next negotiation round delayed
  7. Monsanto rebuffs EU parliament invite
  8. French security bill threatens rights, says NGO

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Mission of China to the EUPresident Xi Urges Bigger Global Role for Emerging Economies
  2. EU2017EEAre We Socially Insured in the Future of Work?
  3. European Jewish CongressFrench Authorities to Root Out "Societal Antisemitism" After Jewish Family Assaulted
  4. European Federation of Local Energy CompaniesClean Energy for All? On 10.10 Top-Level Speakers Present the Clean Energy Package
  5. UNICEFUp to Three Quarters of Children Face Abuse & Exploitation on Mediterranean Migration Routes
  6. Swedish EnterprisesEurope Under Challenge; Recipe for a Competitive EU
  7. European Public Health AllianceCall to International Action to Break Deadlock on Chronic Diseases Crisis
  8. EU2017EEEU 2018 Budget: A Case of Three Paradoxes
  9. CES - Silicones EuropePropelling the construction revolution with silicones
  10. ACCAUS 'Dash for Gas' Could Disrupt Global Gas Markets
  11. Swedish Enterprises“No Time to Lose” Film & Debate on How Business & Politics Can Fight Climate Change
  12. European Free AllianceSave The Date!! 26.09 - Coppieters Awards To... Carme Forcadell