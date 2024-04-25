Ad
Austrian Robert Brieger chairs the EU's military committee. (Photo: European Union)

Top EU military commander in Holocaust-denial Facebook row

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission wants clarifications following allegations Robert Brieger, Austria's former chief of defence and the current chair of the EU's military committee, shared Facebook posts by an Holocaust-denying retired police officer.

The story, first reported by

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

