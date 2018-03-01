Selmayr slip discloses phone numbers in photo gaffe
The European Commission's new all powerful head of cabinet, Martin Selmayr, appears to have inadvertently published the personal mobile phone numbers of heads of cabinet, including his own.
In an stock shot image published by the European commission, the new head administrator is seen working at his desk. But posted behind on the wall is a paper that lists the names of the heads of cabinet, in alphabetical order, alongside their mobile numbers.
A zoom in reveals the details in full.
The list starts with Maria Asenius, who oversees international trade under EU commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom, and ends with Matej Zakonjsek, who works for transport commissioner Violeta Bulc.
Selmayr's own private number is also clearly revealed.
But that is not all. Selmayr has also revealed the personal telephone numbers of the European commissioners in a list boldly labelled "college 2014-2019".
Although more blurred, the digits can be ascertained by a careful observer.
Full disclosure of such details is likely a violation under the scope of the EU's own data protection rules but appear to have been overseen by the commission's new all powerful head of cabinet.